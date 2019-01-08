FA to probe Renee’s ‘monkey noise’ claims

LONDON: England’s governing Football Association is to investigate allegations of “monkey noises” made towards Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Renee Hector by an unnamed Sheffield United player.

Hector said the incident took place during Spurs’ 2-1 win away to the Blades on Sunday in the FA Women’s Championship, the division below the elite Women’s Super League.“Such a shame that racism seems to be rising up again in football — I received some monkey noises today from an opposition player,” the 23-year-old Hector tweeted after the match.

“The only reaction was to let the football do the talking and that we did, great start to the year!”The FA later tweeted that it was “aware of an allegation of discriminatory abuse” during the match.