Pakistan slips to 7th in ICC Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan, after horrific losses in the first two Test matches against South Africa, have slipped down to the seventh position in the ICC Test team rankings. South Africa dominated visitors in both the first two games of the three-match Test series, winning them by six and nine wickets respectively. Pakistan finished 2018 at the sixth position, however, their recent outing against the Proteas did not help them retain their spot. On the other hand, India are ruling the Test rankings, sitting comfortably at the top spot. They created history by becoming the first Asian team to defeat Australia in a Test in their backyard. England are occupying the second position, while New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka are ranked at third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Pakistan will eye a consolation win against South Africa in the third Test of the series, which will be played at Johannesburg from January 11 to 15.