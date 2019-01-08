Kiwis take on SL in third ODI today

NELSON: On Saturday, New Zealand dropped six catches - something that might happen to them once every 50 games, at most. A Sri Lanka player produced the batting performance of his life. And yet, such is the disparity between these teams that, a 21-run victory to New Zealand was nevertheless the result.

As did the frailty of Sri Lanka’s own middle- order, which lost five wickets in the space of five overs. It is no surprise that Sri Lanka have lost each of their last eight live matches. Having sewn up the series, the hosts, meanwhile, are free to experiment in the third ODI on Tuesday. Seamer Doug Bracewell, who sat out the first two games, will likely get a run in Nelson. A good performance on Tuesday might see him considered for the squad for the five-match ODI series against India, later in the month. There are no big selection decisions to make on the batting front, but happily for New Zealand, virtually their entire top order is in form, now that Colin Munro has broken his lean streak. In their last two ODI series, Sri Lanka have lifted slightly after the series had already been lost. They are perhaps no closer to working out their World Cup combination than they were just before the series, but a victory in

Squads: New Zealand (probables): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka (probables): Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.