Lahore win PBCC T10 tourney

LAHORE: Lahore won the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) T10 tournament when the trounced Okara by nine wickets here on Monday.

In the final Okara, batting first, posted 127 for the loss of 3 wickets in 10 overs. Badar Munir remained unbeaten with. Lahore chased the total in the last over for the loss of one wicket. Kamran Akhtar scored 54, Amir Ishfaq not out with 44 PBCC organised the event in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on the occasion of LUMS Sports Week. Teams from Lahore, Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Okara contested the tourney. Two qualifiers were played in the morning in which Lahore defeated Faisalabad and Okara beat Abbottabad to qualify for the final. Prize winners: Man of the Tournament: B1 category: Amir Ishfaq (Lahore); B2 category: Badar Munir (Okara); B3 category: Kamran Akhtar (Lahore); Man of the Tournament: Kamran Akhtar.