Gayle’s BPL absence due to NOC delay

DHAKA: Rangpur Riders’ opener Chris Gayle could not take part against Khulna Titans in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he is yet to obtain no-objection certificate, a BPL official said. Gayle, who arrived on Saturday morning, did not take part in the tournament opener against Chittagong Vikings and it was said that he was rested as he was yet to recover from the jet lag. However, his omission from the starting line-up against Khulna Titans on Sunday raised quite a few eyebrows.It was later revealed that he was barred from taking part in BPL as he could not submit the required NOC.