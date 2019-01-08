close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 8, 2019

Gayle’s BPL absence due to NOC delay

Sports

A
Agencies
January 8, 2019

DHAKA: Rangpur Riders’ opener Chris Gayle could not take part against Khulna Titans in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he is yet to obtain no-objection certificate, a BPL official said. Gayle, who arrived on Saturday morning, did not take part in the tournament opener against Chittagong Vikings and it was said that he was rested as he was yet to recover from the jet lag. However, his omission from the starting line-up against Khulna Titans on Sunday raised quite a few eyebrows.It was later revealed that he was barred from taking part in BPL as he could not submit the required NOC.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports