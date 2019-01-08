PMIC to conduct detailed inspection of PSB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Inspection Commission (PMIC) is to conduct a detailed inspection of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Wednesday with the special focus on the Board’s inability to play its role in sports promotion in the country.

Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, a senior member of the Commission told The News that basic purpose of the inspection was to help sort out the problems. “Since I have worked in different capacities in sports in recent times, I know problems exist in whole system. What we want is to listen from the concerns as to what has gone wrong that resulted in PSB’s failure to help promote sports in the country.”

Besides Abu Akif, the three other members of the PMIC are Dr Siraj Mustafa, Waqar Ahmad and Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Kamala are also expected to attend the meeting.

The PMIC in a letter addressed to the PSB desired to get briefing on the current functions, activities and progress of the PSB in recent times.

Other matters include: Major impediments that restrain PSB from promoting sports in the country.

Proposal to strengthen sports structure in the country in the light of 18th amendment.

Brief on status and issues of Narowal Sports Complex and Status of daily wages in PSB

Status of investigation conducted into PSB affairs

“Admitted that sports has never been priority in the past. What we want is to help out in sports promotion by highlighting the genuine issues through PMIC. There are so many problems and limitations even the federations are facing these days. I have been associated with the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and know well what their limitations are. The government given them around Rs 3.2 million annual grant and their total expenditures to manage office runs over Rs 6 million annually. So the problems exit. We need to go into the roots and want to get a doable solution,” Abu Akif said.

The PMIC senior member confirmed that after getting the feedback from the all stakeholders, the report would be submitted with the PM. “all stakeholders including media would also be taken in confidence before finalising report for PM consumption. Our basic aim is to extend support in streamlining sports system in the country and make maximum use of all available sources,” he said.