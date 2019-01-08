close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
AFP
January 8, 2019

Italy populist leaders back 'yellow vest' protests

World

ROME: The two leaders of Italy´s ruling populist coalition on Monday threw their support behind the “yellow vest” protesters roiling neighbouring France. “Yellow vests, do not weaken!” Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who heads the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), wrote on his party´s blog. He denounced the French government for protecting the elite and the privileged. Matteo Salvini, his counterpart from the far-right, the anti-immigrant League, also backed the “yellow vest” protesters. “I support honest citizens protesting against a president who governs against his people,” Salvini said in a statement, while “firmly” condemning recent protest violence. On Monday, Di Maio offered French protesters the use of their so-called Rousseau platform to improve organisation and “draw up an electoral programme”.

