French cardinal goes on trial over child abuse cover-up

Lyon: The highest-profile Catholic cleric to be caught up in a paedophile scandal in France went on trial on Monday charged with failing to report a priest who abused boy scouts in the 1980s and 90s. Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the archbishop of Lyon in southeastern France, is accused along with five others from his diocese of helping cover up abuse in one of the parishes in the area. The 68-year-old bishop, one of the most prominent Catholic figures in France, arrived for the start of proceedings at a court in Lyon wearing a cap and leather jacket. "The goal is to to stop the same mistakes being repeated," Francois Devaux, a former scout who brought the allegations in Lyon to light, said shortly before the trial began. Barbarin refrained from appearing publicly in church on Sunday, instead sending a message which was read out to worshippers. "Ask unto God that the work of justice is done, ask also that he heals everything that needs to be healed in the hearts of victims of acts of paedophilia, which are as wrong as they are terrible," the message said.