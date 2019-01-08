Sri Lanka court refuses to test President's sanity

COLOMBO: A Sri Lanka court Monday rejected calls to subject the president to a mental health examination after he sacked a former ally, dissolved parliament and plunged the country into crisis. The Court of Appeal rejected a petition to force Maithripala Sirisena before a panel of psychiatrists to scrutinise his mental state in the wake of the political upheaval in the Indian Ocean island. The turmoil began in October when Sirisena dismissed Sri Lanka's prime minister and dissolved parliament, both decisions later overturned by the country's highest court. For more than a month, Sri Lanka drifted without a government as two rivals jostled for the prime ministership and protests rocked the capital Colombo.