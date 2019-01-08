Man says son poisoned to death

MANSEHRA: A man was allegedly poisoned to death by his in-laws here on Monday. Mohammad Latif told police that his son, Mohammad Shoaib, had been staying with his in-laws for the last almost a decade.

He alleged that his son had developed differences with his wife, father-in-law and brother-in-law over a domestic issue and they poisoned him to death. The body was handed over to the family by police after doctors completed medico legal formalities at the Shinkiari hospital.

Transgender injured: A man allegedly shot and seriously injured a transgender in Noguzi area on Monday. Police officials said Mohammad Waqas barged into the house of Khushi and opened fire on her indiscriminately, leaving her seriously injured. The attacker escaped.

Meanwhile, the community persons rushed to City Police Station and raised slogans to demand the arrest of the attacker. A transgender person was killed during a wedding ceremony here last year.