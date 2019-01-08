close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

BoGs says efforts on to improve services at QMC

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: The Qazi Medical Complex Board of Governors Chairman Gulrez Hakeem Khan said efforts were on to ensure all facilities to the poor patients. He was speaking at a press conference along with Hospital Director Dr Arif Khan, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Nizam Khan and BoG member Arif Khattak.The BoG chairman believed that a mafia used to be active at the Qazi Medical Complex in the past which launched social media campaign to discredit the hospital. He said the BoG he was heading was formed only a month ago.

