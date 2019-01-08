Encroachments in Shah Allah Ditta demolished

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolished encroachments and illegal constructions from the land owned by the Evacuee Trust Property at Buddhist caves in Shah Allah Ditta.

The operation was conducted by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority and participated by the Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT), Islamabad Police and other concerned formations while revenue and other staff of Evacuee Trust Property was also present to identify the encroachments.

During the operation carried out on Monday, four hotels constructed illegally adjacent to the Buddhist caves were demolished.

Heavy machinery was utilised to demolish the encroachments established on Evacuee Trust land. The site after vacation from illegal occupants was handed over to the Evacuee Trust.In the meanwhile, ICT and CDA are jointly carrying out survey for demarcation of Quaid-e-Azam University land so that university land could be retrieved from the illegal occupants accordingly.