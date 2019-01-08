close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Cold wave to persist

Lahore

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the provincial capital here on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country on Tuesday. They predicted mainly cold and dry/ partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country. However, light rain with snowfall is expected in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours. No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country while Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -15°C while in Lahore minimum temperature was 3.8°C and maximum, was 17.4°C.

