PBC seeks chambers allotment record

Tue Jan 08, 2019
Our Correspondent
Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday summoned complete record of balloting conducted by the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) for allotment of chambers to lawyers in Judicial Complex.

Earlier, LBA President Arshad Malik, Secretary Faraz Lone and other office-bearers appeared before an inquiry committee headed by PBC member Abid Saqi. The PBC took up the matter after receiving complaints about non-transparency in allotment process. During the inquiry proceedings, the bar representatives defended the allotment process and said that all legal requirements were met in balloting. They claimed that some factions of lawyers intentionally politicised the balloting process.

The committee put off proceedings till January 10 and directed the LBA cabinet to submit complete record of the balloting process. It asked district & sessions judge Lahore to ensure that no construction work was carried out on the allotted chambers. The PBC had already cancelled the chambers allotment. Several lawyers had alleged that the allotment of 280 chambers to lawyers was not transparent as all members of the LBA were not invited to the balloting. They alleged that the LBA conducted balloting secretly to accommodate their blue-eyed lawyers.

