close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Task force on narcotics approved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid has approved a special task force on narcotics in the wake of growing drug addiction in society.

The meeting reviewed the recommendation prepared by special committee on narcotics control. “Rehabilitation of addicts was as necessary as eradication of narcotics. Growing trend of drug addiction became a cancer of society,” minister regretted. Dr Yasmin Rashid noted that many government departments were working to eliminate drugs however consolidated efforts were not being made so far. “Coordinated mechanism to root out narcotics and rehabilitation of addicts was the need of hour. Use of drugs in educational institutions would not be tolerated. I would personally talk with ministers of Social Welfare, Excise & Anti-Narcotics, School Education and Higher Education to devise a solid policy to root out narcotics, she said.

The minister summoned a meeting on January 16 and directed all departments concerned to brief the ministers about their respective strategies and eradication of drugs. “As far as Health Department is concerned we are going to arrange special beds for the treatment of addicts, she said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore