Task force on narcotics approved

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid has approved a special task force on narcotics in the wake of growing drug addiction in society.

The meeting reviewed the recommendation prepared by special committee on narcotics control. “Rehabilitation of addicts was as necessary as eradication of narcotics. Growing trend of drug addiction became a cancer of society,” minister regretted. Dr Yasmin Rashid noted that many government departments were working to eliminate drugs however consolidated efforts were not being made so far. “Coordinated mechanism to root out narcotics and rehabilitation of addicts was the need of hour. Use of drugs in educational institutions would not be tolerated. I would personally talk with ministers of Social Welfare, Excise & Anti-Narcotics, School Education and Higher Education to devise a solid policy to root out narcotics, she said.

The minister summoned a meeting on January 16 and directed all departments concerned to brief the ministers about their respective strategies and eradication of drugs. “As far as Health Department is concerned we are going to arrange special beds for the treatment of addicts, she said.