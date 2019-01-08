close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Traffic police yet to get response over helmet rule

Karachi

In order to save motorcyclists from fatal injuries, the traffic police have asked the district administration to ensure the fuel stations do not sell petrol to those who are travelling without a helmet.

DIG Traffic Javed Ali Maher has sent a communiqué to the Karachi commissioner, asking him to ensure the implementation of the rule. “The district administration has authority to implement it as we can only suggest or recommend rules,” he said.

“I have sent a letter to the Karachi commissioner about a month ago and am still seeking a response from his side.” The commissioner, however, was unavailable when contacted on Monday.

