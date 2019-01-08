close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

A five-degree drop turns city chilly

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Karachi’s weather turned chilly again after the temperature dropped five degrees late on Sunday night, the Met Office has said, warning that the cold wave will continue two more days.

“The mercury dropped from 14ºC to 9ºC under the influence of cold north-easterly winds,” the Met Office’s city chief Abdur Rashid told The News, saying that extreme variation in the temperature will persist this month.

The mercury has not dropped below 9ºC in the city this winter, and according to Rashid, it is unlikely to happen this month. He said the temperature will start rising in the middle of February.

