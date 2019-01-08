ACE gets lead in GDA mega corruption scam

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Monday got a major breakthrough in GDA mega corruption case by tracing out dozens of plots and other properties in the name of involved officers.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said accused Tariq Rauf, former director town planning, and Umer Farooq, present town planner, were under arrest for the last many days. The investigation teams have succeeded in tracing out the hidden assets worth millions of rupees in the name of the aforementioned GDA officers and their relatives. Giving details, he said that accused Tariq Rauf had owned 16 plots in DHA Gujranwala, two plots in Islamabad, one luxury home and plot in Cantt and various plots in the name of his relatives in the Prime City Housing Scheme. The ACE official said that the traced-out property clearly showed their corruption as they could not purchase it in their salary limits.