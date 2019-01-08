Skilled manpower termed vital to meet modern challenges

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Monday said quality education, skilled manpower and demand-driven research were prerequisite to cope with the challenges of modern world and to alleviate poverty.

Addressing the deans and directors of the varsity, the VC urged them to take all possible measures to ensure quality education and tangible research keeping the problems of farming community, society, industry and others stakeholders in view.

He said we had to take the measures to produce the skilled manpower that was a guarantee of the poverty alleviation. He said the country was facing tremendous challenges in term of unemployment, low productivity, decreasing resources and others. The VC said the government was making serious efforts to address the issues at the national level.

He said increasing students–teachers ratio was one of main hurdles to ensure quality education. The VC said the university was mulling a comprehensive strategy to decrease the ratio so that skilled manpower production could be ensured. He said we had to become self-accountable and to perform duties honestly and with dedication.