Govt urged to allocate 1pc GDP for agriculture research

MULTAN: Agriculture experts and cotton growers have urged the government to allocate one per cent GDP for agriculture research from the current allocation of 0.2 per cent.

They also stressed that the government should adopt a policy which would promote the cotton-related business. They were speaking at a seminar held to discuss the increase in cotton production to strengthen the economy. The seminar was organized by Multan Central Cotton Research Institute on Monday.

The seminar made 19 recommendations and pledged the government, growers and the industry to jointly make efforts to achieve this year’s production target of 15 million bales by using modern technology. It should ensure high-quality agriculture inputs at minimum prices and reducing the exports of fertilisers and pesticides.

The speakers urged the provincial governments to equip the agriculture sector with most modern technology. The government should provide financial and technical assistance on prevention of pink bollworm. The cotton industry should introduce separate prices for different grades of cotton and the federal government must ensure cotton prices to the growers according to the international market, they stressed.

They urged the government to ensure gas supply to fertiliser factories. The Pak-Arab factory has been closed for two years due to unavailability of gas. The prices of fertilisers have increased from 30 to 50 per cent crop per yield, hence gas supply is compulsory to the fertilisers’ plants for crop survival, they added.

The seminar participants appealed to the government to stop the spread of urbanisation to save agriculture ecology. “The government should play its role to stable the prices of potato.” Minister National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, former speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Punjab minister Hussain Jehania Gardezi, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali, cotton commissioner Khalid Abdullah, CCRI director Zahid Mehmood and others also spoke on the occasion.