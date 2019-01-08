close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

KP minister inaugurates Radio Khyber service

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

JAMRUD: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said that merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

Speaking at the Jamrud Press Club here, he said the federal government had allocated huge funds to carry out development work in the tribal districts. Shaukat Yousafzai said the federal government was mulling to approve a special grant of Rs110 billion for tribal districts, which, he said, would bring a change in the lives of people. He said that Afghanistan is a neighbouring and brotherly state and Pakistan wanted peace there. “Peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan is interlinked. Peace in Afghanistan is a must for peace in Pakistan,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan