KP minister inaugurates Radio Khyber service

JAMRUD: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said that merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

Speaking at the Jamrud Press Club here, he said the federal government had allocated huge funds to carry out development work in the tribal districts. Shaukat Yousafzai said the federal government was mulling to approve a special grant of Rs110 billion for tribal districts, which, he said, would bring a change in the lives of people. He said that Afghanistan is a neighbouring and brotherly state and Pakistan wanted peace there. “Peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan is interlinked. Peace in Afghanistan is a must for peace in Pakistan,” he added.