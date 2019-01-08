Cold spell continues to hit parts of KP

PESHAWAR: The cold spell continued to hit different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as mercury fell down to one degree Celsius in the provincial capital on Monday.

Clouds hovered over the capital city throughout the day while there were reports of severe chill from other parts of the province, particularly the hilly areas. Dense foggy condition on motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Swabi during the night and morning hours kept vehicle traffic off the road.

Skardu in the northern areas remained the coldest place with -15°C, followed by -12°C in Astore, and Kalam, Gupis -08°C, Bagrote, Hunza -07°C, Malam Jabba, Parachinar, Dir, Quetta, Kalat -05°C, Murree, Rawalakot -04°C, Chitral, Gilgit, Kakul, Drosh -03°C, Lower Dir -02, Mirkhani, Dalbandin, Garhi Duppata, Balakot and Risalpur -01°C.

According to the Met Office forecast, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain with snowfall is expected in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Met Office forecast. The weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain coupled with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Gilgit-Baltistan.