Tue Jan 08, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Hesco team attacked

National

Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

NAWABSHAH: A team of Hesco was attacked by members of an armed gang riding motorcycles in Sakrand on Monday.

Executive Engineer Hesco Insaf Ali Brohi told the media that the Hesco team was checking illegal connections in villages — Mehrabpur and Ameer Hyder Shah — when it was attacked and beaten by armed motorcyclists.

He said that the team disconnected a number of illegal connections besides removing illegal wires from poles. The XEN said that the Hesco team offered resistance which forced the attackers to flee. He said a complaint has been registered with the police against unknown attackers.

