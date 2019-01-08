Illegal use of confiscated properties by NAB officials: Court directs NAB chairman to initiate probe

KARACHI: The administrative judge of accountability courts in Karachi has directed chairman National Accountability Bureau to initiate an inquiry against NAB officers who were using confiscated properties of the NAB cases. The direction came on an application filed by deputy director NAB for permission to use confiscated properties situated in the DHA area by the NAB officers.

The administrative judge took notice over such illegal occupation by the NAB officers and called a report from the deputy director NAB. The NAB deputy director submitted that Bungalow 45/III, situated in DHA Phase V, was being used by NAB officers since October 23, 2014 while flat FF-2 in the DHA area was in possession of NAB since July 3, 2013 whereas a Honda City vehicle was in the NAB head-office since October 23, 2014. He submitted that another flat FF-1 was still not recovered as third party interest had been created over it.

He, however, failed to cite any provision of the law following which the NAB could retain confiscated properties for their personal use without any order of the competent authority.The judge observed that NAB officials’ act to retain the confiscated properties for their personal use was highly objectionable and constitutes an offence as properties, which are subject matter of an offence or confiscated and fortified, cannot be retained in the custody of any agency for long period without any justification and dismissed the NAB application.

The AJ directed the NAB to get all confiscated properties vacated from unlawful occupants immediately and to take strict action in accordance with the law against the officers involved in such illegal practices and allowing unlawful occupation of confiscated properties.

The AJ directed the chairman NAB to initiate an inquiry against those officers who had allowed such unlawful occupation and take action against them strictly in accordance with the law.The AJ further ordered that NAB officials, who retained the possession of confiscated properties, shall deposit the rent from July 3, 2013 and October 23, 2014 for the respective confiscated properties into the account of the federal treasury at the rate prevailing in the area.