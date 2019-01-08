SC has given clean chit to nobody: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while criticising the PPP said the Supreme Court has given clean chit to nobody.

The PML-N also celebrated the Panama verdict but the PPP should not be much happy as they will face the same fate of the former, he told media Monday. He said Bilawal was really an innocent child and the true artistes were former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed. He said the court had not acquitted Zardari, Faryal and Anwar Majeed yet in a mega corruption case.

To a query, Chohan said media should keep this in mind that Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s names were not placed on the ECL on government’s request rather their names were put on the recommendation of the JIT to the interior ministry. The head of the JIT had sent 172 names to the interior ministry. The SC ruling Monday has also targeted the JIT and not the government, he added.

Rejecting another notion, he said let me make it clear that through no single gesture we have talked about imposing governor’s rule in Sindh. He said Fawad Chaudhry was official spokesperson of the federation, the prime minister’s spokesperson was Iftikhar Durrani and he was spokesperson of the Punjab government. None of them had spoken about uprooting the Sindh government or imposing governor’s rule in the province, he added.

To another query, he said appointment of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as PAC chairman had taken place in line with the traditional practices of the parliament according to which the opposition leader becomes the PAC chairman.