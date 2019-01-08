WAPDA win National Women Handball C’ship

KARACHI: WAPDA won the National Women Handball Championship when they beat Army 21-20 in the final at Faisalabad the other day.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) defeated Punjab 38-14 to claim the third position.Ayesha Dilshad from Army was declared the best player of the championship. Chaudhry Muhammad Ramzan and Prof Dr Sofia Anwar, vice-chancellor Government College for Women University, Faisalabad, and Brig Zaheer Akhtar, Director Army Sports Directorate, distributed the medals.