Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

WAPDA win National Women Handball C’ship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

KARACHI: WAPDA won the National Women Handball Championship when they beat Army 21-20 in the final at Faisalabad the other day.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) defeated Punjab 38-14 to claim the third position.Ayesha Dilshad from Army was declared the best player of the championship. Chaudhry Muhammad Ramzan and Prof Dr Sofia Anwar, vice-chancellor Government College for Women University, Faisalabad, and Brig Zaheer Akhtar, Director Army Sports Directorate, distributed the medals.

