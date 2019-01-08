Muzammil Pakistan’s top player in ITF rankings

Karachi: Muzammil Murtaza has become the top tennis player of the country with the ITF ranking position of 1,267.

According to the rankings released by International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday, Muzammil jumped 106 places to reach his career-best position. Meanwhile, Aqeel Khan jumped 334 places to reach 1,725th spot in singles. He secured the 877th ranking in doubles category.

Mohammad Abid secured the 1,567th position. Mohammad Shoaib jumped 169 places to take the 2,063rd position. Abid Ali Akbar is ranked 1,659th and Yousuf Khalil 1,789th. Ahmed Chodhry lost 160 positions to be at 1,630 and Saqib Hayat lost 153 positions to be at 2,369.