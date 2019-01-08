close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Muzammil Pakistan’s top player in ITF rankings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Karachi: Muzammil Murtaza has become the top tennis player of the country with the ITF ranking position of 1,267.

According to the rankings released by International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday, Muzammil jumped 106 places to reach his career-best position. Meanwhile, Aqeel Khan jumped 334 places to reach 1,725th spot in singles. He secured the 877th ranking in doubles category.

Mohammad Abid secured the 1,567th position. Mohammad Shoaib jumped 169 places to take the 2,063rd position. Abid Ali Akbar is ranked 1,659th and Yousuf Khalil 1,789th. Ahmed Chodhry lost 160 positions to be at 1,630 and Saqib Hayat lost 153 positions to be at 2,369.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports