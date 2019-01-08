Pound blasts WADA critics for acting like a lynch mob

LONDON: The numerous critics attacking the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over Russia’s failure to meet a deadline to hand over data from its drug-tainted Moscow laboratory are acting like a “lynch mob”, said former president Dick Pound.

The 76-year-old Canadian lawyer — who was WADA’s inaugural president from 1999-2007 and sits on its Foundation Board — wrote in a blog that those demanding WADA be overhauled had their own personal agendas.

The end-of-year deadline was set in September, when WADA lifted a ban on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), paving the way for Russian athletes to return to competition across all sports after a report which uncovered a state-sponsored doping programme in Russia.

However, when WADA personnel travelled to Russia in December they were unable to extract all of the promised data.WADA said at the time its team could not complete its mission “due to an issue raised by the Russian authorities that the team’s equipment to be used for the data extraction was required to be certified under Russian law”.

Pound took aim at the critics with typical bluntness. “Lynch mobs are just that — unruly gangs having a single objective, murdering someone without any due process of justice,” said Pound.“Many of those making up the mob know or should know that they are out of line.”