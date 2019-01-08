Newport dump Leicester out of FA Cup

NEWPORT, United Kingdom: Fourth-tier Newport County beat Premier League high-flyers Leicester City 2-1 to record a memorable upset win in the third round of the English FA Cup on Sunday.

It had seemed that visitors Leicester, seventh in the Premier League and top-flight champions in 2016, would leave Rodney Parade with a draw when Rachid Ghezzal’s shot eight minutes from time cancelled out Jamille Matt’s 10th-minute header.

But, with five minutes left, Newport were awarded a penalty after Leicester’s Marc Albrighton inexplicably raised his arm to block a cross into the box and Padraig Amond made no mistake from the spot to spark delirious scenes among the Welsh club’s supporters.

“It’s a little bit surreal at the moment,” Matt told the BBC after Newport’s first FA Cup win against a top-tier club since they beat Sheffield Wednesday in the third round back in the 1963/64 season.

“We all fight for each other and we deserved it. We knew that to get a good result we’d have to be on it one to 11 and today we were.“I’m absolutely buzzing for the fans. Absolutely buzzing.”

Leicester manager Claude Puel praised Newport by saying: “The first thing is congratulations, well done to this team. They believed in themselves and created the upset. “Of course it is a big disappointment for us. We thought we did the most difficult thing to come back (with the equaliser) and then conceded a penalty.”

The Frenchman added: “I think we had an experienced team to manage this game. We had eight players who won the title. We had lot of experience and a good team on the pitch.“We didn’t have enough (of a) clinical edge and it is a big disappointment because this competition was an objective for us.”