Tue Jan 08, 2019
AFP
January 8, 2019

Six go on trial in Sweden

World

STOCKHOLM: Six Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals living in Sweden went on trial in Stockholm on Monday accused of financing terrorism, three of them also charged with planning a terror attack.

"If the terrorist crime had been carried out, it could have seriously hurt Sweden," the prosecution said in its charge sheet. The first day of the trial focused on the prosecution’s claim that the six men sent funds to Islamic State (IS) to finance its terrorism operations.

The prosecution argued that one of the men, 34-year-old Akromion Ergashev of Uzbekistan, sent almost 18,000 kronor to a middleman in Turkey, who in turn sent it to two IS supporters in Syria. The prosecution presented chats on encrypted mobile phone apps and account statements as evidence.

