Tue Jan 08, 2019
January 8, 2019

Small dams

Newspost

January 8, 2019

Pakistan is an agricultural country but, unfortunately, no organised planning has been done in this sector by the government. These days, calls for big dams are echoing across the country. Constructing big dams is costly and time consuming.

Therefore, if Pakistan focuses on making small dams in different areas it will be able to deal with the ongoing water crisis in a cost effective manner. Mountains of Chakwal, Kalar kahar and Margala are some strategic points of Pakistan to store water. Small dam projects initiated at these areas will help the country resolve its water crisis. The Ministry of Planning and Development should take adequate measures in this regard.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

