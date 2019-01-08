Embarrassing defeat

The two consecutive losses in Test matches against South Africa should serve as an eye-opener for the PCB. If the prevailing situation remains unheeded, the Green Shirts will perform poorly in the upcoming World Cup. The PCB needs to carry out a complete overhaul to prepare the team for future events. There is no denying that our players perform exceptionally well in T20 matches, but when it comes to ODIs or Test matches our team struggles a lot.

Our batsmen will have to change their strategies and learn to stay longer on the pitch. The onus lies on the opening pair because its early departure puts the entire team in pressure. As a temporary measure, we should prepare separate squads for the three formats. The authorities concerned should bring the much-needed reforms in the PCB to raise the team’s standard.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali