Safe disposal

It has been more than 70 years to Pakistan’s independence, but the country hasn’t devised any policy to adequately dispose of garbage in cities. No regulation is in sight regarding the safe disposal of industrial waste.

The careless dumping of chemicals in our rivers has threatened marine life and the livelihood of fishermen. These days, even migratory birds are rarely seen at lakes and rivers. The government should take suitable steps to save our rivers from contamination.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad