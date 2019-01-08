Sindh’s right over gas demanded

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has demanded the government to give Sindh its constitutional right to natural gas under Article 158 of the constitution, a statement said on Monday.

Zahid Mazhar, chairman of APTMA, Sindh-Balochistan Region, said despite producing around 67 percent of natural gas, Sindh is only consuming 39 percent of the commodity, which is unfair and denying the constitutional right to the province.

The gas being produced in Sindh should, at first, be supplied to the province and after fulfilling its requirement, surplus gas should be passed on to other provinces in line with the constitution, he added.

The textile industry is not only facing the problem of weekly closure of gas on every Sunday, but also facing low gas pressure, resulting in heavy production losses and de-industrialisation, Mazhar added.