Zero GST on sprays, fertiliser subsidy, low power tariff on cards

MULTAN: The government is set to announce zero general sales tax (GST) on pesticides, more subsidies on fertilisers, and reduced rates of electricity, to manifold agriculture sector’s growth, with a special focus on cotton crop, a minister said on Monday.

“An amount has been specified for agro-loans to be extended to small farmers, not just this, our government will announce more in the days to come,” Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, said addressing a seminar in the cotton capital of South Punjab.

Keynoting the seminar titled “Grow cotton, save economy, and earn foreign exchange”, the minister said, despite economic challenges and scarce resources, the government was well aware of farmers’ dilemma of increased production cost and was striving to come up with viable solutions.

“We are confident that next year you will give us good returns on cotton, otherwise our government will intervene in the best interest of nation,” Sultan said. He said although this government was nascent and facing challenges on many fronts, it was, however, working on taking some concrete steps for increased cotton yield.

“We are well aware of issues faced by cotton growers and we will address them,” the minister said adding it would not only strengthen economy, but also earn the country a good deal of foreign exchange resources.

The minister said right now the government’s foremost priority was to boost cotton yield. “We are focusing on formulating a strategy to increase cotton cultivation areas and decrease input cost, and it will be too early to say more, for you will witness our efforts bearing fruit soon,” Sultan said.

He, however, added that without the cooperation and assistance of cotton researchers, farmers, and those related to cotton/textile industry, it would be practically impossible to achieve desired results.

He said the vital importance of cotton for Pakistani economy was no secret. “It plays very important role in earning foreign exchange, producing benefits like fuel, fodder, cooking oil, or employment opportunities for women,” the minister said adding the importance of cotton was undeniable.

Sharing some salient features of the government’s cotton strategy, the minister said plans were underway regarding improving water conservation, training cotton growers, especially small ones, in modern farming techniques, removal/upgrade of complicated laws, boosting cotton mechanisation, and ensuring provision of best seeds.

The minister said the country could still bring past glory and it would be made sure by working beyond political tie-ups.

“We are rising above political affiliations and providing equal opportunities to farmers and with their cooperation we have targeted to achieve 15 million cotton bales in a year’s time. I assure you that my resolve is indomitable to revive the cotton status,” the minister said.

Moving forward, he emphasised there was no second opinion about the importance of research and development. “Since cotton holds a pivotal position in the country economy, hence we give prime importance to research and it is the reason we stand fourth among large cotton producing countries in the world,” he told the attendees.

Sultan said federal and provincial research centers had developed cotton varieties that could ward off leaf curl virus and mealy bug. “Moreover these centers have worked on methods where water could be saved and mechanisation of cotton picking,” he added.

He further said what lacks was not the proper supervision and mutual coordination. “All we need to do is take steps that could increase cotton cultivation, decrease input cost and provide benefits to the farmers,” Sultan said.

According to Pakistan Central Cotton Committee officials, area under cotton sowing has fallen 26 percent, posing a serious threat to the production of major exportable cash crop.

Up to December 15, around 9.96 million of bales have arrived in the local market for ginning, as well as for exporting compared with the arrival of 10.6 million bales during the same period of the last year, the officials said.

Agronomists say though, despite being the fourth largest cotton producer in the world, the production of silver fiber is still well below the industry demand, while the area under cultivation was shrinking consistently owing to flawed policymaking.