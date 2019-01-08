SBP likely to keep interest rate unchanged in six months

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged for the remaining fiscal year because of the decline in oil price, which helped tame the inflationary pressure by trimming in prices of several commodities, but rise in expenditures will widen fiscal deficit, Fitch Solutions said.

Fitch Solutions an arm of Fitch Ratings, an independent research house, expects the SBP to hold the benchmark interest for the remainder of FY2018/19 (July-June) after hiking it by a cumulative 425bps to 10.00 percent in 2018.

Inflation would likely stabilise at around six percent, helped by the decline in oil prices and higher interest rates. The SBP was likely mindful of further tightening in the near-term as the upcoming IMF bailout would typically result in fiscal tightening and exert downside pressure on the economy.

The SBP surprised the market by hiking its target policy rate by 150bps to 10.00 percent on November 30, 2018, bringing the total amount of rate hikes for 2018 to 425bps.

The upside pressure on nominal rates has come despite a drop in headline consumer price inflation (CPI), which has declined for two consecutive months, coming in at 6.2 percent on year on year basis in December.

This put the real interest rate firmly in positive territory and suggested that the SBP was taking a pre-emptive stance on preventing an inflation spiral.

“With price pressures likely to remain stable over the coming months due to the decline in oil prices and the pre-emptive hikes, which will help offset the second round effects of rupee depreciation, we believe that the SBP is now ahead of the curve and will likely remain on hold for the remainder of FY2018/19 as it balances the need to support economic activity and maintain price stability,” Fitch Solutions said in a report. Moreover, Fitch Solutions has revised its forecast for fiscal deficit, and said it would touch six percent in FY2018/19, from 5.8 percent previously. Although, the government was likely to cut spending over the coming months, Fitch Solutions believes there would be limited room for policymakers to cut either current or development expenditure.

Meanwhile, revenue growth was likely to be dragged down by the poor economic growth outlook. “The government will likely have to cut back on its expenditure over the coming months as it looks to secure funding from the IMF under the bailout program amid weak revenue growth,” the report said.