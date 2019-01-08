Policy-making: Many months late and billions of dollars short

LAHORE: There are large gaps in state rhetoric and ground reality. The oft repeated mantra of asking people to remain patient as things would turn around soon is no more acceptable to the electorate; as damage that has already been done cannot be undone.

The first and the foremost aim of present government were to arrange foreign exchange needed for huge debt service during 2019. The intention was also to shore up foreign exchange reserves to a comfortable level.

When this government assumed power the reserves were $10.5 billion (with State Bank of Pakistan) that were enough to finance 2.5 months worth of imports.

The government succeeded in arranging billions of dollars from friendly countries on reasonable interest rate. The pressure on repayments was largely addressed. But the reserves continued to deplete unabated.

Our foreign exchange reserves are down to $7-3-7.5 billion –not enough to foot the bill of 1.5 months’ imports.

The two $1 billion injections from Saudi Arabia have been consumed and we are waiting for the third tranche to keep reserves even at the current alarming level. One thing is certain the loans in the pipeline are enough to fulfill debt servicing requirement through this fiscal year. The question is what’s next? Pakistan probably has never faced such a tough situation. We are arranging loans and doing nothing to boost our exports or taxes. The loans would dry up sooner than anyone’s guess.

The ruling elite did ask the electorate not to worry the economy would soon be on the normal path. The diehard supporters of the regime may show patience, but economic experts see no light at the end of the tunnel.

This government has done nothing on economic front to add to the confidence of those who have a clear idea how the economy is run and where it’s headed. The exports are not increasing despite the government package and power/energy rates rationalisation. Our exports have failed to even benefit from massive devaluation. A sane and dedicated plan covering all sectors of economy may push up exports in the long-run but not in the short- or right away.

The government is banking on five so called major exporting sectors and all facilitations including incentvised power/gas tariffs are only available to them. While the exports are in disarray the domestic commerce is in deep trouble.

Domestic producers cannot compete with imported stuff because of various flaws in the government policies. This is squeezing domestic industries and boosting imports. On the revenue front the government is banking on recovery from the defaulters. The government claims that it has recovered several hundred billion worth of encroached real estate and properties from the land mafia. Why has not this property worth of hundreds of billions been disposed or why no arrangements have been made to auction this property?

The reason is simple that no one is prepared to invest even in the lucrative real estate sector in Pakistan. It will take years and years to dispose of the ‘liberated’ land. Why is the government shy of confronting millions of tax evaders, whose documented records are available with tax officials?

Just like foreign exchange reserves the country badly needs revenues to plug its ever-yawning fiscal deficit. It is indeed a dilemma that despite government rhetoric of austerity and slashing of development budget the fiscal deficit has increased instead of decreasing.

Where has that money gone? The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) failed to meet its revenue collection target. What action has been taken against the FBR high-ups on this slippage? We have de-facto financial emergency in the country and we are paying the price of our tax authority’s incompetence.

Where are those 3,000 high-profile cases the FBR singled out to first collect huge revenue from them? Why none of them has not be arrested. Why have National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) duty-bound hounds not been set on them as yet?

Can the FBR tell how long would it take to collect the due taxes from the 3000 top tax evaders/defaulters? The nation needs quick answers because the status quo is ruining the life of common man.

They are not in a position to bear ballooning inflation, skyrocketing interest rates and the impact of ever devaluing rupee. The rupee stability is linked to higher exports, better governance and appreciable decline in imports. The government claims the imports have declined, but does not tell how nominal the fall is.

It has in fact not even covered the high regulatory duty and heavy depreciation that has made imports 50 percent costlier than a year back. We should bring sanity back in the government and prefer competence over favorites.