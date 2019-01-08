Rupee declines

The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the local currency market on Monday, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 138.93 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.86. In the open market, the rupee strengthened and closed at 139.10 against the greenback, compared with Friday’s closing of 139.20. The rupee-dollar dealings largely remained quiet and range-bound.