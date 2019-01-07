PK-30 by-election

Plea seeking PTI contender disqualification rejected

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The returning officer has rejected an application seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahmad Hussain Shah for by-election being held in PK-30 on February 26.

Muhammad Nazeer, who is stated to be a diehard supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) aspirant Mazhar Ali Qasim, had moved an application to Returning Officer Muhammad Ishaq Khan Marwat against Ahmad Hussain Shah. He stated that Ahmad Hussain Shah had not paid the agriculture tax for the last three consecutive years. Nazeer alleged that the PTI contender had also concealed his assets in his nomination papers. However, the complainant couldn’t produce any evidence in support of his allegations against Ahmad Hussain Shah when the returning officer questioned him. “We are in politics to serve people of Balakot, who are still facing a plethora of problems because of socioeconomic effects of 2005 earthquake devastation,” Nadar Khan, the spokesman of PTI contender, told reporters.

Also in the day, the PML-N launched a formal election campaign by holding a public gathering at the Balakot town.

Former federal ministers Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Syed Qasim Shah, former Member Provincial Assembly Mian Ziaur Rehman and PML-N contender Mazhar Ali Qasim addressed the gathering.

The speakers claimed that they would sweep the upcoming by-election.

The by-election campaign in constituency PK-30, which had fallen vacant after the disqualification of PML-N MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman for holding fake seminary degree by apex court last year, is gaining momentum with every passing day.