Seven-year-old girl killed over family issue

PAKPATTAN: A seven-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured over a family dispute at Chak Jeewan Shah on Sunday. Reportedly, Muhammad Ahmad had contracted three marriages. His third wife Ayesha Bibi of Burewala went to her parents’ house after quarrelling with him and started living with them. On the day of the incident, relatives of Ayesha Bibi came at the house of Muhammad Ahmad and exchanged hot words with his second wife Kaneez Bibi. In the meantime, they started beating her and seven-year-old Sajida who was the daughter of Ahmad’s first wife Yaseen Bibi. As a result, the girl died on eth spot while Kaneez Bibi was injured. Police have started investigation.

FUNCTION: A function was organised to celebrate the 91th birth anniversary of PPP founder and former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Chak 1-KB. The ceremony was organised at the residence of PPP district president Humayan Sarwar. The PPP leader said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a great leader of Pakistan and introduced a large number of development projects and schemes for the relief of poor masses. The other speakers also paid rich tribute to PPP founder and former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from Fawara Chowk here on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the local police. The police have sent the body to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.