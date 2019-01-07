Jewellers observe strike in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: The jewellers on Sunday observed a complete strike against the behaviour of City police SHO here.

They kept their shops closed and chanted slogans against the police.

They said that SHO Iftikhar Ahmad arrested two jewellers for not keeping security guards and for not maintaining security arrangements outside their shops. Jewellers Association Nankana president Ch Mushtaq Ahmad told that security guards were present outside both shops and proper security arrangements were also adopted outside the shops. Later, the circle ASP held dialogues with the protesters and assured them to solve their issue.

Indian lawyers visit Gurdwara Janamasthan: A 32-member delegation of Indian lawyers on Sunday visited Gurdwara Janamasthan here. The members were led by Haryana High Court Bar Association president Sardar Partab Singh. They visited different sections of the Gurdwara. Caretaker of Gurdwara Attiq Gillani briefed the delegation. Meanwhile, the delegation visited the Nankana bar. DBA president Muhammad Akram Bhatti and others gave a warm reception to the visiting delegation. Talking to journalists, the Indian delegation members thanked the Pakistani government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

They appealed to the Indian government to come forward in response of such a good step and facilitate the Muslims of Pakistan by allowing them to visit their religious places in India.