Agri dept advises temperature management for tunnel vegetables

MULTAN: The Agriculture Department has advised the farmers to keep temperature from 15 degree centigrade to 30 degree centigrade in vegetables cultivated under tunnels.

Temperature should be between 18 to 24 degree centigrade for cucumber, gourd, melon, brinjal, water melon, touri, however, it should be 21 to 24 degree centigrade for pepper and capsicum, said a handout issued by the Agriculture Department here on Sunday. It also suggested that the vegetable field should not be covered immediately after application of fertilizers as it would create gases and harm vegetables. So, it should be left open for some time. Similarly, tunnels should be kept open from 10am to 2pm as it would help addressing issue of moisture. Moisture was not good because it created different diseases. The farmers were suggested to install exhaust fan in fields if possible as it would control moisture in the field, the handout added.

50pc work on 21 sports schemes completed: The work on 21 sports schemes is in progress and over 50 per cent work has so far been completed.

The provincial government had earmarked Rs 209 million for these schemes for Multan division in 2018-19 budget. This was stated by Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum while talking to the agency here on Sunday. He said work was in progress on all schemes and about four schemes, including upgradation of district sports ground, Kabaddi, volleyball grounds in Mian Channu were in completion stages. He said the project management unit (PMU) and building department were completing the uplift sports schemes. The sports schemes which were approved in 2018-19 included construction of Karri Jamandan sports stadium, district cricket ground, Dunyapur ground, Kahror Pakka ground Lodhran, Kabirwala ground Khanewal, Mian Channu ground, Burewala ground Vehari, Chak No 45/W/B Vehari, Daulatabad Vehari, Khursheed Anwar stadium, Mailsi stadium, 225/EB Burewala, construction of sports complex Abdul Hakim, Municipal stadium Mian Channu and gymnasium Mian Channu. Rana Nadeem said he had convened a meeting of the district sports officers of Multan division on January 10 about proposals of new schemes for ADP 2019-20. He said they would try to get approved maximum sports schemes in upcoming Annual Development program (ADP). He said the DSOs would share new schemes in their respective districts.