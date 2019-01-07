Murder case registered after six months

SIALKOT: Police on Sunday registered a murder case against three members of a family after six months.

Alia Bibi, wife of Rashid, had died at Patesar village in the limits of Cantt police six months ago. Later, Fahad Altaf, brother of the woman, lodged a complaint with the police in which he alleged that her sister was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband Rashid, his mother Bashiran Bibi and brother Nasir. The police have registered a murder case against all three accused and started investigation.

TWO SHOT DEAD: Two people were shot dead here.

Sultan was on his way when 12 accused, including Shoaib, Tayyab, Waqar, Zulfiqar, Mudassar, Ali and Afzal, allegedly shot him dead over enmity at Sukhnian village in the limits of Uggoki police.

The police have registered a case. In another incident, two rival groups exchanged hot words over some dispute at Dharam Kot village. In the meantime, accused Qurban Ali, Irfan Haider, Gulfam, Maryam Irfan and their six accomplices allegedly severely beat Hameeda Bibi, Tahira Rifat, Mateen and Muhammad Ameen with batons. As a result, Hameeda Bibi was later died on the way to a local hospital while three others were injured.

POWER THEFT: Police on Sunday arrested six people for power theft. The police arrested Waris Ali from Sabalpur village, Javed Iqbal from Kala Khambra village, Ilyas from Sambrial, Abdul Razzaq from Boreke village and Tariq from Jhulki village.