15 of a family fall unconscious

MULTAN: Fifteen people including seven women fell unconscious after eating contaminated food in Multan Sunday.

According to police sources, they all were members of a same family. The ill-fated incident occurred after felling the lizard into their food in the area of Gulgasht Colony. The police shifted all the sick people to Nishtar Hospital and started investigation.

Lab to analyse harmful weeds of wheat crop: The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has established a special lab to analyse injurious weeds (dumbi-sitti) for its timely control and to facilitate the farmers to get higher production.

This was stated by Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed while talking to the agency here on Sunday. He informed that the lab investigated harmful weed “dumbi-sitti” (Phalaris Minor) within period of two weeks and suggested accurate herbicide for its timely elimination. The farmers could eliminate the dangerous weed at the earliest and thus improved wheat production by 20 to 30 percents. He added that the weed “dumbi-sitti” had different level of resistance in every agriculture field. After analysis in lab, it was very easy to abolish all sorts of dumbi-sitti.