Man killed, another hurt during robbery

FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead and another sustained injuries during a robbery in Dijkot police area.
Bandits stormed into the house of Faqeer Hussain at Chak 242/RB, took the family hostage and collected cash and valuables. In the meantime, some family members offered resistance. It infuriated the dacoits and they opened fire on them. As a result, 22-year-old Saeed Ahmad and 23-year-old Muhammad Akmal received bullet injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Saeed succumbed to injuries while the condition of Akmal was stated to be critical. The police have started investigation.
