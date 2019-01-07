close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

2 dead, as many hurt in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

OKARA: Two people were killed while as many sustained injuries in an accident on National Highway on Sunday. A car rammed into a trailer coming from opposite direction. As a result, two car riders died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

ACTION AGAINST CORRUPT ELEMENTS: PTI leader Muhammad Saleem Sadiq has said that the national institutions are taking action against the corrupt elements according to the law. Talking here on Sunday, he said that the decisions against the former rulers were being taken by the courts and the current government was merely performing its constitutional responsibilities.

