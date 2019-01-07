QAU seminar today

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) is arranging a seminar titled “On Campus Drug Abuse at Metropolitan Cities of Pakistan” today (Monday). State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi will be the chief guest. Prominent researchers and journalists will speak in the programme. The seminar is part of a research project led by Dr Imran Sabir, assistant professor at Department of Sociology.