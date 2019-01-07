close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

QAU seminar today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) is arranging a seminar titled “On Campus Drug Abuse at Metropolitan Cities of Pakistan” today (Monday). State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi will be the chief guest. Prominent researchers and journalists will speak in the programme. The seminar is part of a research project led by Dr Imran Sabir, assistant professor at Department of Sociology.

