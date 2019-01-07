Rangers arrest three wanted criminals in Malir

KARACHI: Pakistan rangers Sindh on Sunday claimed to have apprehended three wanted criminals during intelligence based raid in Karachi’s Malir Model Colony.

According to rangers’ spokesman, on an intelligence report, a rangers’ team conducted a targeted raid in Malir Model Colony and arrested three criminals, Najam Saqib alias Mani, Wasif alias Sono and Muhammad Bilal Khan alias Paratha.

Quoting the initial investigations, Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects confessed to being involved in various robberies including, a robbery on 20 December 2018, in Malir area in which three men, Mazaher, Syed Ahsan and Asad Awan were injured by the criminals firing, later Mazaher succumbed to his injuries in hospital.He further said that the accused had a property dispute with Syed Ahsan. The accused also looted Rs480,000 from Asad Awan.

Rangers’ officials have appealed to the citizens to cooperate with them and immediately report any crime committed in their vicinity to the nearest check-post.