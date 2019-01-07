close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
January 7, 2019

Excessive payments

SC seeks replies from IPPs, Centre

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday issued notices to the federal government and 10 independent power producers (IPPs) over excessive payments, made to the companies in connection with circular debt.

The chief justice asked the respondents to furnish their replies till Jan 9. The chief justice observed that the court had been notified that excessive payments were made to the IPPs in connection with circular debt and apparently it was a matter of $1.59 billion.

The IPPs, which make approximately 50 per cent of the power producers in the industry, have verified and audited overdue amount to approximately Rs248 billion as of July 15, 2018, in respect of 21 members of the Independent Power Producers Association.

