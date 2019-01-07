Woodland takes three strokes lead

LOS ANGELES: Gary Woodland eagled the 15th hole in a five-under par 68 on Saturday that kept him three strokes in front of Rory McIlroy atop the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions leaderboard.

Woodland led McIlroy and two other players going into Saturday’s third round on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy, a four-time major champion, had pulled level after his fifth birdie of the day at the 14th — coupled with Woodland’s lone bogey of the day at 12.

But Woodland regained control at the par-five 15th, where he rolled in a 64-foot eagle putt to stretch his lead to two, and he birdied the par-five 18th to finish with a 17-under par total of 202.

“I played great,” said Woodland, “I would have liked to see a couple of putts go in early. It was nice to see that long one go in on the par five there on the back, nice to finish with a birdie here on 18.”

McIlroy, opening his year at Kapalua for the first time, couldn’t take advantage of the two par-fives on the back nine.